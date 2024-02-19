"The Neighborhood" season 6
The second episode of the 6th season of "The Neighborhood" airs Monday night. Here’s more from star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, a popular 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $130.
The Nets have a 21-33 record.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
Treat yourself (or someone else!) with Presidents' Day deals on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
This Presidents' Day deal will save you time and money when it comes to yard work.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
The Formula 1 season is not just about the race; it's also about immersing oneself in the vibrant culture and exploring the wonders of the host cities.
The gap between haves and have-nots is widening, and the Group of Five can't keep up.
The United Kingdom has announced new guidelines for schools to implement phone bans. They range from no phones allowed on school property to keeping devices off in bags.
Whether you live in the White House or just a white house, every abode can use a little beautifying this time of year.
After letting rival camera companies catch up for the last few years, Sony laid down a gauntlet with the 24.6-megapixel A9 III.
TikTok is in the EU's crosshairs over potential Digital Services Act violations around the safety of minors and other matters.
Apple's second-generation Pencil aimed at artists and creators is on sale at close to the lowest price we've seen.
Nintendo's "Switch 2" was widely expected to arrive sometime this year, but a new rumor is putting a damper on that timeline.
Partech has closed its second Africa fund, Partech Africa II, at €280 million ($300 million+), just one year after reaching its first close. At that size, Partech Africa, which originally targeted €230 million before its fundraising efforts started, solidifies its position as the largest fund dedicated to African startups. Amidst a backdrop of global VCs and institutional investors pulling back from Africa, Partech Africa's recent fund closure is significant.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready to go for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
It's time to follow the easter eggs and learn what Taylor Swift's perfume actually is.