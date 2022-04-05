Neighborhood shootout with deputies, SWAT team ends in arrest of Tehama County man

A Rancho Tehama man was arrested Monday night following a standoff and shootout with Tehama County sheriff's deputies.

No one was injured as 43-year-old Lo Bounlord randomly fired a handgun in his neighborhood and later exchanged gunfire with deputies and the SWAT team, the sheriff's office said.

Bounlord finally gave up after a nearly five-hour standoff when the SWAT team fired chemical gas into the man's home, coming out with his hands raised around 10 p.m.

The incident started around 5 p.m. when authorities received a 911 call about a TV theft on Elder Creek Circle in the Rancho Tehama subdivision between Red Bluff and Corning.

Deputies said a man, later identified as Bounlord, was confronted by neighbors as he dragged the TV down the road. Bounlord took the TV from a residence on Elder Creek Road and soon after started shooting a gun, deputies said.

"During the confrontation, Bounlord produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds wildly within the neighborhood," deputies said. "Bounlord continued to fire shots randomly, after entering his residence's yard and then from within his residence."

Officers surrounded the home in the 16600 block of Elder Creek Circle as family members got out of the residence. That's when Bounlord barricaded himself inside.

Bounlord didn't respond to deputies who tried to get him to surrender. The Tehama Interagency SWAT team then arrived with an armored vehicle accompanied by sheriff's commanders.

Over the next two hours, numerous shots were fired from within the house toward officers, with bullets striking the sheriff's armored vehicle, deputies said.

"A SWAT team member returned fire causing Bounlord to retreat within the residence. Continuous efforts to negotiate with Bounlord were not productive," the sheriff's office said.

Bounlord continued to shoot toward officers for the next half hour as another SWAT team member returned fire, causing the man to retreat.

"We detected movement within the residence that indicated Bounlord was still active," Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said in a press release.

The SWAT team fired chemical gas inside the house at 9:52 p.m., and 12 minutes later, Bounlord surrendered.

"Bounlord exited the residence naked with hands raised. He was taken into custody at that time with no further incident," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Bounlord was treated for exposure to the chemical gas before being taken to Tehama County Jail, where he was booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, deputies said. He was being held Tuesday on $1 million bail.

Since this was an officer-involved shooting, Johnston called for an investigation by the Bureau of Investigations at the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.

