Neighborhood Sun Launches Community Investment Campaign on Wefunder to Support Company’s Rapid Growth Enabling Clean Energy Access to All through Solar

Opportunity to invest in a company using its business as a force for good

Silver Spring, Maryland --News Direct-- Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun, a community solar company making affordable solar accessible to all through its advanced community solar software platform, Sun Engine (™), today announced a community investment campaign to raise additional funds to expand on the success and positive social and environmental impact it achieved in 2021.

Community solar allows anyone who pays an electric bill to access the same benefits as rooftop solar without installing any equipment or paying upfront costs.

Neighborhood Sun believes it’s essential that all stakeholders have an equal opportunity to support community solar, which is why the company is offering the same terms publicly to its community members, customers and the general public as it did to private investors. More details about the opportunity and Neighborhood Sun can be found at wefunder.com/neighborhoodsun.

“2021 was a significant growth year for the company,” said Gary Skulnik, Neighborhood Sun’s CEO and Founder. “We see this investment opportunity as a way for the community to grow with us and support our planet-first, people-powered business whose mission is to bring solar to everyone.”

The company dramatically increased the total value of its booked contracts from around $1 MM to more than $28 MM in just one year, and its recurring revenue from customer management jumped 343%. Additionally, the company has built a strong pipeline of future projects worth over $75 MM.

“We’ll be using the funds raised to expand into new markets, grow the senior management team and further innovate our proprietary software platform for customer management,” continued Skulnik.

The company previously completed a successful crowdfunding round on the Wefunder platform that closed last year.

Neighborhood Sun is a Certified B-Corporation, meeting the highest environmental, community, governance and employee standards in the business and was recently awarded a prestigious “Best for the World – Environment” award.

In December of last year, Neighborhood Sun merged with Astral Power, a New York-based provider of access to locally produced clean energy. Together, the combined platform manages and has acquired more than 130 megawatts of community solar and virtual net-metered renewable energy projects and customers, enough to power more than 15,000 homes across the country.

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is committed to bringing the promise of solar to all – not just the select few. The Certified B Corporation is a national leader in expanding solar access to underserved communities to address energy equity. Through its SunEngine™ advanced software platform, it offers a flexible, secure and fully transparent platform for solar developers or asset owners, plus a simplified enrollment experience for customers. For more information, go to www.neighborhoodsun.solar

