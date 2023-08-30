Neighborhood where man killed, child and mother injured has history of shootings

Orlando police are working to figure out what led to a shooting that left a man dead and a 6-year-old girl and her mother critically wounded.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Poppy Avenue and Botany Court near Raleigh Street.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first, second or even last time the block will deal with this. Multiple neighbors said they even pointed out the home they say was the intended target.

A previous Channel 9 report revealed a shooting last year in front of the home neighbors pointed out as the intended target.

At this time, police have not confirmed who the intended target was, the motive or information about the suspects.

Police did say a man was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds and died.

The mother and her daughter are still in the hospital. Police said the little girl is in critical condition.

