Neighbors accused of firing shots at each other from their houses, Newnan police say

Two women were arrested after police say they shot at each other from their homes.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Newnan officers were called to Wilcoxon Street about ‘unknown trouble’.

When officers arrived a woman, identified as Willie Phillips, said another woman, Whitney Ragland, shot at her.

Phillips told police that she was with her daughter-in law-when she began arguing with Ragland from across the street.

Newnan officials said the two were arguing for an hour when Ragland went back to her house and allegedly fired her gun at Phillips from her porch.

Officials said Ragland fired a ‘warning shot’ into the air. Ragland denied shooting her gun. A witness however told deputies that Ragland admitted to firing her gun and then she placed it on the dresser.

Another neighbor told officers that one shot was fired from both houses. A second neighbor told officers he had security footage.

Newnan officers said the video showed Ragland and Phillips arguing and other individuals crossing the street between the two houses multiple times, and then two gunshots were heard.

Phillips and Ragland were both arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail. Both are charged with reckless conduct.

As Ragland was being booked into the jail, workers reportedly found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana. She’s also charged with reckless conduct and possession of marijuana and crossing the guard line.

