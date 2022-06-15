Neighbors: Adam Montgomery good with kids, controlling of wife

Jun. 15—Adam Montgomery's 10 months at a Union Street apartment in Manchester were a tumultuous time, with him struggling to control a drug addiction, two former neighbors said.

They also said Montgomery, whose daughter has been missing since late 2019, was controlling and jealous of his wife, Kayla.

"I got so sick of Adam," said a woman who gave her first name as Tara and lives in an apartment on Orange Street.

The apartment is just around the corner from where the Montgomery family lived, and the Montgomery children would play in the parking lot outside Tara's door.

Adam Montgomery was good with children, she said. But at times he would turn paranoid. Once he accused Tara's husband of sleeping with Kayla.

She spoke to the New Hampshire Union Leader on Wednesday, a day after law enforcement, media and onlookers saturated the neighborhood.

Manchester police and the FBI spent most of Tuesday searching an apartment at 644 Union St., a three-story apartment building near the corner of Orange and Union streets. They also removed items including a refrigerator and what appeared to be building materials.

Neighbors said police pulled out about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, barricades that had blocked traffic were neatly stacked on a corner. A shrine beneath a stop sign remains in commemoration of Harmony Montgomery, the missing Manchester child who was the focus of the police activity.

Her father and stepmother — Adam and Kayla Montgomery — have drawn the most attention from authorities.

Adam is in jail on charges involving assault of Harmony and child endangerment. Kayla is out on bail on charges that include welfare fraud and perjury.

In the late summer of 2019, the family had been forced out of a West Side house. They lived briefly with Kayla's mother before she kicked them out, the two said in separate interviews.

The Montgomerys were living in a car before Families in Transition moved them into the Union Street apartment and covered their rent for a year, Tara said.

A spokesman for FIT said confidentiality agreements prevent them from confirming or denying anyone's participation in its programs.

Neighbors said Adam and Kayla Montgomery and their two children moved into the apartment in December 2019, about the same time that officials say Harmony was last seen.

Adam Montgomery only mentioned Harmony once, Tara said. He said he had a daughter from a previous relationship, had dropped her off with her mother for visitation and she was preventing him from seeing her.

"That name stuck with me because I remember it was so pretty," Tara said. But the relationship between Adam and Kayla was not.

"I know Adam was abusive to her 100%," said Sabrina Martis, who also lives on Orange Street. "I know she has Stockholm syndrome," she said, referring to the psychological condition in which a victim develops positive feelings and sympathy toward their abuser over time.

Children, including the Montgomery children, played in the parking lot beside the Orange Street apartment. Adam Montgomery tossed a football with the older children and made sure the younger children did not wander off into the road, Tara said.

But he was controlling of Kayla, Tara said.

"Adam was abusive, jealous. He wouldn't let Kayla leave the apartment," Martis said.

Manchester police reports associated with the address in 2020 show a tumultuous relationship.

In January, police were called to the house when the two started arguing over allegations of cheating, according to police reports posted on the Facebook page of Harmony Montgomery Missing Child.

On March 15, police arrested Adam Montgomery for allegedly flipping over the couch and pulling out a kitchen drawer. The next day, a neighbor told police that Adam punched him in the jaw.

On March 17, police arrested Adam on stalking charges when Kayla reported him around the apartment.

In two of the reports, police said they notified the Division for Children, Youth and Families about the situation.

Tara and Martis said the Montgomerys were under methadone treatment but would at times relapse, and that Adam took up methamphetamine.

"Adam would be tearing the walls apart claiming people had installed spy cameras," Martis said.

Tara said she hung out a lot with Kayla. She said Kayla confided about Adam Montgomery's physical abuse; Tara urged Kayla to leave him.

Adam Montgomery was eventually jailed, and Kayla moved out under an agreement with the landlord.

Tara said it took about a month for the landlord to get control of the premises, and when he did the place was filled with clothes and possessions. The place smelled of rotted food.

She said the landlord replaced the refrigerator.

mhayward@unionleader.com