Neighbors alarmed by early morning FBI search of Ashburn home

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Neighbors in the Ashburn Village neighborhood were startled by an early-morning FBI operation on Thursday.

Several neighbors told DC News Now that they awoke to the sound of instructions blaring over a loudspeaker, instructing the people inside the home to come outside. They said that an armored tank and other vehicles surrounded the home, pointing laser scopes.

One woman recorded the exchange, and shared video with DC News Now.

“This is the FBI, we have a government search warrant for the residence. Come outside with your hands up, with nothing in your hands. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt. Come out the front door with your hands up,” the commands boomed over a speaker.

A spokeswoman for the FBI Baltimore field office said that no one was taken into custody when the house was searched. She said that the case is sealed, and no further information would be shared. She said there is no known threat to the community.

“The FBI does not disclose specific law enforcement tactics, techniques, or procedures; however, the safety of all the affected individuals is the priority of the FBI in every operation. Additionally, the FBI makes every effort to minimize any negative impact the court authorized search might have in the community,” she stated in an email to DC News Now.

Neighbors said that they saw Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisting in loading items from the home. LCSO spokeswoman Michelle Bowman said the investigation is ongoing and she could not provide details.

DC News Now reached out to the man who lives in the home, who declined to comment.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous until he knows what the FBI is investigating, said that the man who lives in the home that was searched is known to be a “kind” and “helpful” neighbor to the community.

“A couple of times he has leaned my yard and he has also given me some advice about certain things in the house. Like how I can get my internet fast,” he said.

The neighbor said the early morning wake up was startling.

“It was just lights flashing and an announcement being made that all the occupants should come out and then all those officials with their big guns storming into the house, it was like a movie scenario,” he said. “I have never seen anything like this in real life, let alone in my neighborhood. The only time I’ve seen this stuff is in the movies.”

