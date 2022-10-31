Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting

Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning.

Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.

Around the same time, someone in a silver car is believed to have fired shots nearby, and when police attempted to stop a silver car in that area, it took off and later crashed on State Road 429 after topping speeds of 100 mph.

Police arrested the driver, Terry Demps, and said he had two firearms in the car, including one stolen out of Orlando. Police said they are still trying to figure out if he’s connected to the murder.

Police said Lightbourne turned himself into the Orange County Jail later that day and is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Records show Lightbourne got out of prison in July after serving six years for an occupied burglary case. Moultrie has a history of drug-related arrests going back years, but investigators have not said if their pasts had anything to do with this case.

