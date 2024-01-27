Neighbors say Beverly Hills 'party house' is run by squatters
A civil dispute was investigated at a Beverly Hills home that's been the center of complaints by neighbors who call it a dangerous "party house."
A civil dispute was investigated at a Beverly Hills home that's been the center of complaints by neighbors who call it a dangerous "party house."
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
Student loan repayment is set to restart Oct. 1. Here's how to file a complaint with the Department of Education if you have any issues related to your loans or servicer.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in 2023, here are some benefits and programs to take advantage of.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
An assumable mortgage allows the buyer to take over the seller's existing mortgage payments. Here's how it works.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
Using a credit card may seem as easy as swiping your card, but there's more than meets the eye. Here's an in-depth guide on how credit cards work and best practices.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
While paying rent with a credit card is technically possible, it's important to understand the potential pitfalls and the right way to do it. Here's what you need to know.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Yes, you can use a credit card on Venmo to send payments. Before you do, it's important to understand the potential costs involved.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.