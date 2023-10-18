Neighbors find bullet hole in wall after SWAT standoff in Kettering; 1 in custody

A person is in custody after an early morning SWAT standoff in Kettering on Wednesday.

Police were called to Bobbie Place around 4:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired, according to Kettering Police Lieutenant Craig Moore.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that shots were possibly fired in the building.

“One of the neighbors did go out and find what they believed to be a bullet hole in the wall. Our officers arrived on scene and found the same thing,” Moore to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.

Kettering officers then tried to locate the resident of the apartment where the shot was believed to have come from, but were unsuccessful. They later saw someone moving inside the apartment, but he refused to come to the door, prompting police to call the Kettering Regional SWAT Team.

During this time, other residents were asked to evacuate for safety reasons.

“Attempts to reach him via cell phone were unsuccessful. When the SWAT team began breaking windows to get his attention, the subject came out,” Moore said.

The person, who has only been identified as a male, was taken into custody and booked in the Kettering City Jail.

No one else was found in the apartment.

Police are currently investigating the incident to determine what charges the person might face.