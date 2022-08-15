Neighbors Call 911 on GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Husband

Rep. Lauren Boebert and her husband Jason.

Colorado's Rep. Lauren Boebert has remained uncharacteristically silent following the release of a 911 call regarding a incident with her family and her neighbors.

Police in Garfield County, Colo., released 911 calls from Boebert's neighbors who complained her kids were speeding on the street and her husband had driven drunk and over a neighbor's mailbox.

Deputies received several calls asking for assistance after the August 4 altercation, according to the Denver Post.

The audio recording indicates how urgently the neighbors demanded assistance dealing with the Boebert family, despite no charges being filed and the parties being able to resolve their dispute among themselves.

A neighbor says he asked the congresswoman's son to slow down when he saw him driving a Razor dune buggy down the street, which escalated into a dispute when Jayson Boebert, the congresswoman's husband, went through the neighborhood to confront his neighbors for engaging the son.

"He's going like 50 miles an hour, and this is a residential lane, there's kids. We tried to stop him, and he'd just freakin' cuss at us and just left," the caller said, referring to one of Boebert's children.

When Boebert's husband arrived at the location, another caller complained, "It's Lauren Boebert's jackass husband, Jayson. He's running over my mailbox right now!"

The neighbor can be heard in distress on the recording as Jayson Boebert seemingly runs over their mailbox.

"Stop, you jackass!" the neighbor yells. "Get the f**k out of here! Come on, man! What did we do wrong? I live here!"

He pleads with the dispatcher, "There's about to be some s**t going down here."

He describes the vehicle Jayson Boebert drives as a charcoal-grey colored Ford F-150 pickup truck. "He's racing back up to his house," the caller adds. He describes Jayson Boebert as being "as dumb as a post" and "irrational."

"He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight," the caller tells the dispatcher.

Story continues

The dispatcher asks if anyone is on drugs or has been drinking or if they have any weapons. The caller says nobody at his location has been drinking, on drugs, or armed, but he's confident that Jayson Boebert is likely drunk and "loaded to the hilt."

"Do you know who his wife is?" a caller asks the dispatcher. "Lauren Boebert," he exclaims, "She's loaded. They all have guns."

The political group American Muckrakers, who is trying to kick Boebert out of office in the upcoming midterms, wrote to local authorities asking for an investigation between Boebert's family and the local sheriff's office, the Post reports.

“This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies, and at least four families involved,” David Wheeler, head of American Muckrakers, said in an email.

The Post notes that Jayson Boebert had been arrested and pleaded guilty in 2004 to public indecency and lewd exposure after he'd exposed himself to two minors.

A vocal firebrand, who often attacks LGBTQ+ communities and often rails against "woke" culture, Rep. Boebert has not addressed the incident.