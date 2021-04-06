Neighbor's call about man firing gun led to SWAT incident in Hamilton

Apr. 6—A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly firing a gun outside his Linden Street residence, which led to a Hamilton police SWAT response when he refused to come out of the house, according to police.

Cortez Renfro, 62, of the 100 block of Linden, is charged with felonious assault and obstructing official business following the incident that began about 5:45 p.m. when a man called 911 about a neighbor firing a gun.

Renfro fired rounds but did not hit anyone, police said. He did not come out when ordered by police, and the SWAT unit was called. A couple hours later, the SWAT unit made entry, and Renfro was taken into custody.

He was arraigned this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $30,000.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers, "Man out back shooting a gun off ... he lives right next door."

The man said he was in the backyard when the neighbor came out with a gun, pointed it and shot.

"He (said), 'You got me, you got me, I'll shoot you,'" the caller said. "Either come and get him or something will happen to him."