Neighbors catch burglary suspects in the act at Las Vegas home of UNLV teacher

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – During a time of despair, comes even more loss as the home of one of the UNLV professors who was killed in last month’s mass shooting was burglarized.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released a report on the incident and neighbors told 8 News Now they caught the thieves in the act.

Burglars target Las Vegas home of UNLV professor killed in mass shooting

“These people, these opportunists know that the house is vacant,” April Reyes said.

She and her husband Mario had been neighbors with late UNLV professor Naoko Takemaru for years.

April shared pictures of what a police report revealed when officers found open medicine cabinets throughout the home.

“These girls come out with backpacks, a duffle bag, and a box full of papers out the front door as if it was their home,” April shared.

Neighbors and police confirmed that the woman jumped into a black SUV with two masked men.

“Neighbors were yelling at her like what are you doing? Why are you taking her stuff she was just fixated on walking towards the car,” April recalled.

Unfortunately, the Reyes family said this wasn’t the only time their late neighbor’s house had been burglarized.

“I called 911 three times because there was a lot of activity that wasn’t supposed to be happening in the middle of the night with someone in her house with flashlights,” April said.

“Out of nowhere you have all these things happening and the fact that someone died in a tragic way and then to have this happen. It’s not right,” Mario Reyes added.

While Metro has yet to confirm any additional burglaries, neighbors shared with 8 News Now that some of the suspects involved had been arrested.

Police noted that they have since secured Takemura’s property.

