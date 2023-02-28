Neighbors catch teen arrested 6 times breaking into several cars in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Atlanta police have charged a teenager accused of going on a violent weekend crime spree that targeted numerous victims across the city.

Police told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the 16-year-old boy committed three armed robberies, a carjacking, and broke into two vehicles in a span of two hours on February 25. Investigators charged the teen with multiple counts of armed robbery and entering auto.

When officers arrested the teen, they recovered more than $13,000, two firearms, and the stolen pickup truck used in the crimes. As of Tuesday, he remained in jail, investigators confirmed.

The crime spree began at 9:29 a.m. when officers received reports of a carjacking at 186 South Ave SE.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told them that he spotted the teen breaking into his truck, but when he tried to confront him, the teen pulled a gun on him and demanded his keys and wallet.

At 9:41 a.m., officers received a call of an armed robbery at 20 Boyton Avenue SE. When officers arrived, they met with five victims who told police they were robbed at gunpoint by two men who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Seven minutes later, officers responded to a report of another car break-in at 1031 Violet St. SE, where the victim told police that he was working on a home in the area when the suspect pulled up in the stolen truck and broke into his work van, stealing $15,000 in cash and personal documents.

A witness told Channel 2 Action News that the victim was in the process of putting a down payment on a new home and had stopped at the work site when the crime occurred.

At 10:36 a.m., officers responded to another vehicle break-in at 1360 Miller Reed Avenue SW and then at 11:03 a.m., officers responded to another armed robbery at Moreland Drive SE, where the victim told police the teen pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. At 11:40 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at 340 Eugenia St SW, where after a brief chase, police arrested the teen suspect.

This is the teen’s sixth arrest, law enforcement sources confirmed.

A homeowner, who asked us not to identify him, told Channel 2 Action News how he witnessed the teen attempting to break into cars parked outside his home, and when he tried to confront him, the teen started shooting.

“I saw what was going on and yelled at him to get away from the vehicle,” he said. " I came off my porch and as I came to the sidewalk, he fired three rounds.”

“The police, I gotta say, are doing their job,” he added. “It’s really up to a judge to kind of do their job and parents everywhere.”

Atlanta police confirmed that they are looking for a second suspect.

