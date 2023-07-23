Neighbors ‘comfort’ stolen after more than 100 cars broken into at Atlanta apartments

Atlanta Police said more than 100 cars were broken into an apartment complex. It happened at the ‘Mariposa Lofts’ on Montag Circle early Saturday morning.

“My window was smashed. My glovebox was raided. I did not have anything in my car, so nothing I am aware of was taken,” said Eric Koob.

That is what Koob and neighbors at the apartment complex on Montag Circle Northeast woke up to Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News more than 100 cars, including an Atlanta Police Patrol Vehicle were broken into at the complex.

Police said at least two guns were stolen, but no firearms were taken from the police vehicle.

Koob said many neighbors have complained about the lack of security in the area.

“The security gate for the apartment complex, where most of the break-ins happened in the parking garage has been broken for months,” he said.

Koob believes more than one person is responsible for the break-ins.

“I imagine, whoever it was, I would guess it was like at least six people if not more,” he said.

“They broke into multiple cars. They broke into a police officer’s vehicle. Mercedes, BMW, I saw somebody’s Lexus truck get broken into, pretty much every single floor,” said Jessica Booth.

Booth said her Mercedes was broken into as well.

“When I walked out, I saw everybody was sweeping. I was like why is everybody sweeping in the parking lot and then I saw my window and my heart just sank,” she said.

“I came over and saw my car window. It was broken into. Closer inspection I saw they tried to steal it; the ignition has been destroyed. The steering column taken apart,” said Nicholas Ward.

Ward said this is not the first time this has happened.

“In October, my motorcycle was stolen from this garage and last month they broke into my car. I am very upset. This is the third incident.”

Megan Schwine said this is extra money coming out of everyone’s pockets.

“The insurance is not going to cover it, I doubt the apartment is going to cover it, so it’s going to be out of all of our pockets,” Schwine said.

Booth said, “It cost a lot of money to live in this neighborhood. You pay for safety. You pay for comfort and that has been taken away from me.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the apartment complex but have not heard back. We also looked at the latest crime for this area, which is Zone 6, where we learned motor vehicle theft is up 4% from last year; in total, motor vehicle theft in this area is up 120% from last year.

