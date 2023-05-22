Neighbors concerned after homemade fireworks explode inside Kingston home, seriously injuring man

Investigators suspect a man was making homemade explosives or fireworks when he was seriously injured and flown to a Boston hospital from a Kingston home on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The explosion inside the Nobadeer Circle home shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday drew a response from the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and FBI investigators, a hazmat crew, as well as local police and fire investigators, state and local police said.

Homeowners near the explosion cannot believe the blast came from inside a nearby home. Tim Brouillard and his family live in close proximity. “When you have an explosion, and you have kids around it’s always going to be of concern,” said Brouillard.

Joanne McCarthy says she often walks in the area with her dog, Jamie. “That is when my mind started saying I don’t think it is fireworks when the FBI showed up. That was concerning,” said McCarthy.

Investigators believe the man who was hurt intended to use the devices he was making as fireworks. Police said on Monday that the general public was not in any danger. “I think they did a good job getting the alert out, the message to all the families and residents,” said Brouillard.

Nobody answered at the home and the police did not identify the man. The state fire marshal did put out a general warning after Boston 25 inquired about handling any type of explosives used to make fireworks. Fire officials say in the past 10 years in Massachusetts there have been one thousand significant fires and explosions because of fireworks along with dozens of injuries and more than 1.5 million dollars in damage.

The damaged window at the home was boarded up. Locals are concerned this could have been a bigger blast. “So many children, it was quiet and we didn’t know. The windows were blown out,” said McCarthy.

Kingston police say the man who was hurt has significant injuries because of the explosion and he will likely face criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

