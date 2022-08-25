Neighbors concerned after Peeping Tom incident in Cobb County apartment complex

Neighbors are concerned after an alleged peeping Tom was caught looking into several windows at an apartment complex in Marietta.

Juan Hernandez was arrested after an incident over the weekend in Marietta.

Police say they found binoculars in Hernandez’s van. Now there’s concern about how he was allegedly able to get into this gated community to begin with.

A neighbor told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the gate hasn’t worked for about a month.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when police say a woman noticed Hernandez doing something very unusual.

According to the arrest warrant, Hernandez is accused of using binoculars to look through windows of apartments along Wood Hollow Court in Marietta over the weekend.

When police showed up, they said they noticed Hernandez had been drinking.

In addition to the binoculars, police say they found empty beer cans inside his van.

Hernandez told police he was relaxing after work and wasn’t holding binoculars.

“I am concerned for other people, obviously,” neighbor Ben Pharr said. “With peeping Toms, the idea, from my understanding, is kind of a power thing, and different types of power things lead to other more despicable crimes.”

Pharr says the gate at this apartment complex is supposed to be locked 24 hours a day, but there have been problems with it for about a month.

“I know a lot of people have expressed some concerns about the gate being open and people being in and out easily,” Pharr said. “If they could fix the gate, I think that would go a long way.”

Hernandez is facing two charges, including a peeping Tom charge.

