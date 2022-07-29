‘This is like war’: After quadruple shooting leaves 2 dead in West Baltimore, police search for carjacking suspects

When Baltimore police officers located a stolen vehicle parked along West North Avenue late Friday morning, they saw people running and quickly realized a shooting had unfolded moments earlier, marking the latest display of brazen gun violence plaguing some of the city’s most vulnerable communities.

A group of suspects — officials believe three — hopped out of the stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of West North Avenue around 10:30 a.m., started shooting down the block and then carjacked another vehicle to make their escape, Deputy Police Commissioner Sheree Briscoe said at the scene. Two gunshot victims died from their injuries, while the other two — a man in his late 20s and a 63-year-old woman — are hospitalized and expected to survive.

Police believe one of the victims was targeted because that person got into an argument with the suspects, but officials were unsure about the others.

They said one of the people who received nonfatal injuries was waiting at a nearby bus stop.

After the shooting, the suspects drove the carjacked vehicle a short distance, crashed into another car and fled on foot, officials said. They remain at large as police canvass the area, officials said Friday afternoon.

One of the victims died on the scene, his body lying in some bushes near an apartment building on Longwood Street, covered with a white sheet. A police dog and K-9 officer patrolled the area while a Baltimore Police helicopter circled overhead.

Police arrived almost immediately after the gunfire and carjacking because they were patrolling the area in search of a stolen vehicle after receiving a license plate reader alert, officials said.

Speaking at the scene Friday afternoon, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised their policework.

“What we know is that our officers were doing proactive enforcement. They came upon it as the incident unfolded,” he said. “We won’t stop until we find these individuals.”

There are too many illegal guns on the streets and too many people willing to use them in senseless acts of violence, he said: “We will continue to apply pressure. Nothing should be causing people to do the things we saw today.”

Story continues

The sprawling crime scene shut down the block between North Rosedale and Longwood streets, a busy transit corridor that runs through West Baltimore. Several MTA buses parked outside the crime tape before reversing course to avoid the area.

Standing just feet from the body of one victim, neighbors gathered outside police lines, some unable to get back into their homes because of the crime tape.

Crystal Parker, who lives nearby and has long been heavily involved in community initiatives, said the shooting — which came months after seven people were shot at the same intersection in October — illustrates a host of deficiencies, including a lack of attention from public officials.

“I am tired of people just showing up for news opps. There needs to be more consistent attention to these communities,” she said. “What that means is bringing some humanity back.”

She called for more outrage from both residents and officials: Where are the anti-violence marches, where is the public outcry?

“It’s become so normal,” she said. “We are accepting this as part of normalcy, but this is not normal. This is like war. We’re in the middle of a war and we don’t even know who the targets are.”

Parker said this affects her personally because her grandchildren can’t walk down the street and feel safe.

“It brings another level of trauma,” she said.

Around 12:30 p.m., Scott arrived at the scene and spoke with police.

Another neighbor, Adrienne Alston, said she was headed down the street to buy a sandwich on her day off when she happened upon the crime scene.

Alston, 54, said her grandmother bought a house in the area decades ago. “We’re in the process of selling it now — because of this,” she said, gesturing toward the yellow tape and police cars.

Kenneth Watson, 53, was on his way home from a doctor’s appointment.

“It’s terrible,” he said simply. “I just pray it’ll get better.”