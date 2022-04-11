Neighbors describe what happened when 8-year-old girl shot and killed

A Mid-South child is dead, and the woman accused of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

The shooting happed Sunday in Marion, Arkansas, and is casting a light on a broader issue: kids injured and killed by firearms across the Mid-South.

FOX13 learned this child was not the target.

FOX13′s Dominique Dillon spoke with leaders at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital who said they treated a record number of kids for gunshot wounds last year.

They said the Mid-South is currently on pace to shatter that record, but we don’t have to.

Shanterria Montgomery smiled for the camera as officers led her, handcuffed to a police cruiser Sunday in Marion, Arkansas.

”That’s who done it right there, said Elliott Sloan, neighbor.

Montgomery is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting an 8-year-old girl in the head.

Police said the shooting happened after a group of people showed up near Hickory Street and Sherwood Cove with splatterguns used to shoot gel pellets.

“Kids were out everywhere playing. Like I said, they got into an altercation down the street, and the girl got overheated, ran in the house, got a gun, shot one shot.”

That shot hit and killed an 8-year-old girl according to police. Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Trauma Director Regan Williams said this is the reason behind half of the gunshot wounds they treat.

“Oftentimes these are children caught in the crossfire or drive-by shootings,” said Williams. Doctor Williams said the other half is due to improper gun storage.

“We use that information to help develop a program where we educated parents and children on safe storage of firearms and how to keep children safe.”

Williams had hoped educating the public would make a difference, but statistics show things getting worse. Last year more than 150 kids were treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur.

That set a record for children treated for gunshots wounds at the hospital in a single year. Sadly, three months into 2022, we are on pace to shatter that record.

“We need people to stop being so reckless with their firearms. And, good conflict resolution skills,” Williams said.

Police have not released the name of the girl who was killed. Montgomery is in the Crittenden County Jail facing a first-degree murder charge.

