Neighbors describe what happened before fatal shooting, standoff in central Modesto

People who live in the neighborhood where a fatal shooting was followed by a lengthy standoff Sunday said the victim was a “really good guy” and the suspect was new to the area.

Modesto police on Monday said that the Sunday afternoon shooting took the life of Michael “Jesse” Sullivan, 31, of Modesto. The suspect, identified as Daniel Riggs, 40, of Modesto, then holed up in a nearby home on Debbie Lane before fatally shooting himself late Sunday night, police said.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said she was in her backyard when she heard gunshots sometime before 2:30 p.m.. She went to her front door to see if she was in any imminent danger and saw the suspect walking briskly toward Dalton Way. She then called police.

The woman said the house across from her is occupied by a woman and two children.The man who appears to be the suspect showed up in the past couple of weeks.

The woman said Sullivan lived in a nearby home with his wife and three children.

Gordon Miller, who said he was Sullivan’s father in law, was at the home Monday morning. He said he came to Modesto for his mother’s 90th birthday celebration. Miller said Sullivan’s wife and their children had just left home for the party when the shooting occurred.

Miller and another neighbor, Lonnie Mitchell, said the shooting occurred after a dispute arose between Riggs and Sullivan over a license plate on a Chevrolet Tahoe in Sullivan’s driveway.

Mitchell said Sullivan bought the Tahoe from a neighbor and swapped out the engine. Miller said from what he understood, Riggs came over and wanted the registration tags from the Tahoe license plate. It was unclear why he might want the tags, as they go with the vehicle.

Miller said his daughter is beside herself, really struggling and sometimes hysterical. The Sullivan children are two girls and a boy ages 15, 9 and 6. Miller said the youngest thankfully isn’t really grasping what’s happened and the older two are doing their best to comfort their mom.

Mitchell, who has lived in his home for 44 years, described Sullivan as “a really good guy”and said he would always help out if something needed to be carried or moved.