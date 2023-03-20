Neighbors who died in south Modesto shootout identified; police release more details

Modesto police on Monday released the names of two men who died in a shootout between two groups in south Modesto last week, as investigators continue to sort out who started the shooting.

Gerardo Torres, 37, and Eddie Hernandez, 54, died in the shooting in the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue last Wednesday, police Sgt. Erich Schuller said Monday. Two other men also were shot, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Sculler said it is believed that all four people involved were shooters but detectives still are trying to determine who was the primary aggressor.

Torres and Hernandez were neighbors who lived on the street. Residents in the neighborhood said the two had a longstanding beef, and Schuller said the shooting escalated from a dispute.

“One of the deceased is the victim and the other the suspect.,” he said. “As the case continues, detectives will work on establishing which was the aggressor.”

He did not have information on what the dispute was about.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information about this case should contact the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500, or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Or you can reach out to homicide Detective Josh Lawrence at 209-572-9642.