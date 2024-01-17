Neighbors displaced by Gwinnett apartment fire says faulty heater is to blame

More than a dozen Gwinnett County residents were displaced from an apartment fire Tuesday that’s being blamed on a faulty heater from inside of a unit.

“Last night it was awful,” said Carolina Balleza, who lives in the unit where the HVAC unit potentially malfunctioned.

Balleza is one of the 14 people without a home after a fire started inside her unit. Firefighters say the fire spread throughout the building quickly Tuesday evening at The Everett Apartments off Satellite Blvd.

“Last night, we were very sad about it,” she said. “We lost everything.”

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that it was around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when firefighters showed up to the apartments to see heavy smoke from the building. Once the fire was out and people were out safely, investigators ruled the cause of the fire to be “a possible HVAC malfunction.”

Balleza says her roommate reported smoke coming from the heater right before the fire. A maintenance worker came to inspect the heater but left without finding issues, according to Balleza and fire investigators.

“After 25 minutes, it was an explosion,” Balleza said.

She and her roommate say they have complained about the heater in their unit for several months, especially as the temperatures dropped in recent days.

Management with the apartment complex was not able to be reached for comment.

Balleza says she hopes more can be done to check for fire hazards in other units.

“This kind of stuff can happen again because I don’t know if they have this problem in all buildings,” she said.

Balleza has started an online fundraiser to try and help rebuild her life and replace damaged personal items inside her home.

