Neighbors disturbed as squatters turn Beverly Crest mansion into party house

Squatters have turned an unoccupied Beverly Crest mansion into a party house, hosting rowdy nightly gatherings and even charging admission to partygoers. Authorities have failed to shut down the parties as the squatters claim they are legitimate tenants. Neighbors in the area told KTLA the parties are disruptive, keeping residents up all night, while leaving them fearing for their safety. The neighborhood is home to several high-profile celebrities including Lebron James, John Legend, Seth McFarlane and more. Jeff Bezos, Steve Wynn and Ron Burkle all live within half a mile of the home. The parties first began in October 2023 and would typically start at around 2 a.m. as hundreds of attendees overtake the 5,875-square-foot mansion. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on Jan. 24, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/squatters-turn-beverly-hills-mansion-into-party-house/

