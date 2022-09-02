Neighbors of Donovan Lewis remember him, night of Columbus police shooting

The apartment building along Sullivant Avenue where Donovan Lewis once lived was quiet Thursday morning.

Few cars were parked in their spaces.

The door to Lewis’ old apartment was bare, bereft of a letter.

Candy Adams lives with one of her sons, next door to the apartment where Donovan Lewis was shot once by Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning inside the bedroom of Lewis' apartment, in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue in the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

She wasn’t at home the night of the shooting but since then has read media reports and watched the bodycam footage police released.

Standing outside her door Thursday morning, Adams said she takes issue with how police handled the situation.

Officers should have given Lewis more time to respond to their commands, she said.

“In my opinion, the police officer deserves to be fired for what he did, and he deserves to do time,” Adams said. “Donovan didn’t have time to even react to anything. He sat up in bed and was immediately shot. And that’s wrong.”

Rebecca Duran, the mother of Donovan Lewis can't watch the police body camera video of the shooting of Donovan Lewis by Columbus police, during a news conference Thursday.

The shooting has left Adams, who’s lived in the building for the past four months, scared of law enforcement.

She’s instructed her sons how to behave should police again be called to the building.

“They could come into the wrong apartment. Mistakes happen,” Adams said.

Some of the building’s tenants also have packed up and moved out of the complex since Tuesday, Adams said.

Her son, Matthew, lives in the apartment just down the open-air hallway.

He knew Lewis better than his mother. They met when Lewis asked him for a cigarette.

“He was an OK guy,” Matthew said. “We talked here and there about life and stuff. He said he was going to try to change his life.”

Matthew described Lewis as someone who had anger problems.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t really control (his anger),” Matthew said.

Early Tuesday morning, Matthew watched the scene unfold from his peephole.

After hearing a gunshot, Matthew removed himself from the door and sat down on his couch.

“I said, ‘Well, he just got Tased or shot. One of the two," Matthew said.

