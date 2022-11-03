What do neighbors have to say about double homicide on West Fifth Street?

West Fifth Street is a small residential neighborhood, one of the oldest in Hattiesburg.

The street is part of the North Main Historic District, an eclectic mix of families who have lived in the downtown area for generations and neighbors new to the city.

Children play in the streets while adults sit outside on balmy evenings, talking with their neighbors and enjoying time together.

Reports of gunfire occasionally bring police out to the neighborhood, but rarely is anyone injured. Sometimes neighbors don't report the alleged shootings, thinking they may have been someone playing with fireworks.

On Wednesday, the gun violence took a much deeper toll when two people were killed and three others injured.

"This was a senseless killing," one resident said. "We want the violence to stop."

She pointed at a house across the street and said, "That's where it started. That house over there."

"It's just a bunch of kids with guns and no guidance," another neighbor said.

The residents of West Fifth Street declined to be identified for this story, saying they need time to grieve over lost friends and loved ones.

It is unclear what started the shooting or how many people were involved. Something happened in that house that brought people outside firing off shots by the dozens. The one thing neighbors do know, however, is things like that shouldn't happen. Not in their neighborhood or any others.

Even though families on West Fifth are mourning the loss of their loved ones, they don't feel their neighborhood is any more or less safe than others in the city.

"It could happen just about anywhere," one resident said.

But it happened here. On their street. To people they know. And now 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland are dead, their families left to pick up the pieces.

"The sad part is, innocent bystanders got shot 10 to 12 times in the back," one man said.

The double homicide comes just a week after police announced the city has seen a significant drop in violent crime. Homicides between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 were down more than 83% over the same period of 2021, with only one homicide reported all year. Until now.

Wednesday's homicides brings the death toll to three for the year in Hattiesburg.

In May, Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado held a public forum to discuss the community's concerns over gun violence, after 12 shooting incidents were reported in the city in the first few months of the year, including one in February that left 6-year-old dead Ja’Kyrie Silas and two others injured.

"We have innocent individuals who are going about our everyday lives, trying to live our lives and protect our families, having to deal with these acts of irresponsibility — acts that should never be occurring in the first place," Delgado said at the meeting.

One of the earlier shootings occurred on East Fifth Street, a few blocks from Wednesday's shooting, between two predominately Black churches — Mount Carmel Baptist and St. Paul United Methodist — which prompted church leaders to join Delgado and others in the fight against violent crime on Hattiesburg streets.

The most recent double homicide in Hattiesburg before Wednesday's shooting incident occurred on Dec. 16. Twenty-nine-year-old Nakieta McCarty and 46-year-old Joseph Lee Thames were shot to death near Sixth Street and Rawls Avenue, about a mile from the site of Wednesday's shooting.

