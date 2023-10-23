Neighbors take down suspected home burglar in Lancaster

A group of neighbors in Lancaster took matters into their own hands when they caught a man breaking into homes Saturday evening, according to witnesses.

The chaotic and dangerous scene unfolded in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue J-8 at about 7:30 p.m.

One victim, who only wanted to be identified as “Karen,” told a news photographer that she was startled to find the burglar outside of her bedroom.

“I just opened my door and he was standing there,” she said. “We pushed him out of the house … he got onto his bike and started riding down the street.”

Moments later, the man was seen looking inside cars, acting suspiciously and carrying a backpack, according to a witness.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When he tried again to ride away on his bike, the witness says he fell over and was quickly pounced on by neighbors who ripped away his backpack and subdued him until authorities arrived.

“They opened up his backpack… [he had] wallets, watches, sets of house keys, jewelry … and one of the wallets belonged to one of the victims,” the witness said.

Authorities eventually arrived and hauled away the suspect in an ambulance. It was unclear how he was injured or the extent of his injuries.

Witnesses believe he was homeless and under the influence of drugs.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not comment on this incident on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.