Some neighbors on edge after discovery of 2 sets of human remains in New Castle

Two sets of human remains were discovered in New Castle within the last few days.

New Castle police said a man and his son were on a walk over the weekend and found a human skull.

Police responded to the scene and started a larger search in an undisclosed location.

Cadaver dogs were brought to the area Wednesday, and more remains were found.

Police are now working with the FBI on the investigation.

“We are working with some federal partners and outside sources to go over the remains we did locate,” said Robert Salem, New Castle police chief. “We want to make sure we gather all the remains and any evidence to determine what happened.”

Police got a tip on Sunday that there was someone dead inside the vacant Days Inn that was destroyed last month.

Firefighters were limited in their search due to falling debris. Cadaver dogs were used Wednesday in the Days Inn and a body was discovered. Police have identified the body as Jeff McMahan of New Castle. He had been missing since January. A cause of death has not yet been released.

