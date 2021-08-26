Neighbors evacuated after person barricades inside shed, Lexington police say

Part of a Lexington neighborhood was shut down Thursday according to police who said they’re dealing with a person barricaded inside a shed.

The section of Roberts Street, from South Church Street to Claudius Street, was closed to traffic because of the incident, police said. That’s near South Lake Drive, and about half a mile from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

Neighbors in the 200 block of Roberts Street have been removed from their homes, according to police.

There is no threat to the public, but people are asked to avoid the area until the incident is resolved, police spokesman Sgt. Cameron Mortenson told The State.

Information if the person was armed was not available.

There was no word on what started the incident and led to the person barricading inside a shed in the backyard.

At about noon, police said the Crisis Negotiations Team was speaking with the person over a phone.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.