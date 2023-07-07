Neighbors express worry over homicide

Jul. 7—HIGH POINT — After living in the Sherwood Village neighborhood near Blair Park Golf Course for about 15 years, Juan Paniagua said he always felt like it was a safe place to live.

But the death of a neighbor that is being investigated as a homicide has him worried about how the neighborhood could be changing, he said.

Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, was found badly burned June 28 in his modest-sized, single-story house in the 400 block of Burge Place.

The High Point Police Department said the next day that Noriega had injuries that weren't related to the fire and investigators were looking for a white trailer believed to have been stolen by the person who killed Noriega. The trailer was found later in Greensboro.

On Thursday, police went through the neighborhood distributing flyers, hoping to find someone who has information that could help the investigation into Noriega's death. No other information about Noriega's death or the fire at his house has been released.

News of Noriega's death was sad, said Christina Stone, who moved into a house on Burge Place two weeks ago. Stone was driving home from dinner with her family on June 28 when she saw the smoke from the fire.

"He was a really nice guy," she said. "When I moved in, he mowed my grass, I paid him."