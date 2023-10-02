Neighbors fearing for safety after DeKalb man shoots 3 women, killing a mother of 2

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified because she’s not sure if her Lithonia neighborhood is safe anymore told Channel 2 Action News she always hears gunshots, sometimes during the day and very often late at night.

“You’re not able to just sit in your yard and enjoy. Not with a peaceful mind,” she said.

Early Sunday just before 3 a.m. another neighbor told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes he heard at least 5 shots that came from this home on Waterton Lane.

Police believe 45-year-old Demario Flanagan shot 3 women inside his home.

Two of them are recovering at a nearby hospital but one of the women, 25-year-old Eternity Johnson died.

A friend shared a photo with Channel 2 Action News of Eternity and said the suspect Demario Flanagan is the father of her newborn child.

Police said the multiple shooting started with an argument and the suspect’s relatives confirmed that.

Relatives also told Channel 2 Action News the argument got physical and that’s why Flanagan grabbed his gun.

Dekalb police are still investigating the incident but Flanagan has been charged with malice murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

None of the suspects’ relatives are ready to talk on camera but said they will in the future.

