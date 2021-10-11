Neighbors going fishing find missing man’s body in South Carolina pond, coroner says

A man was found dead in a pond after he vanished during his evening walk in South Carolina, officials said.

Neighbors were going fishing on Sunday morning when they stumbled upon the man’s body in a community pond, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office. They made the discovery in Easley, roughly 13 miles west of Greenville.

The man — identified as 56-year-old Charles Jeffrey Shockley — disappeared after he went walking near his home at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and conducted a preliminary search after the family reported him missing, but were unsuccessful locating the victim,” the coroner’s office said in a news release.

First responders were called again at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday when Shockley was found dead. His body was recovered in about “7 feet of water and approximately 29 yards from the bank of the pond,” officials said.

The coroner’s office ruled the death an accidental drowning, and an investigation was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

Anderson County officials said Shockley fell into the pond, and there’s no sign of foul play.

