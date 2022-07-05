Neighbors say Haltom City gunman appeared to be living at victim’s home before shooting

Amber Ketran was sitting in the garage with her dad when they heard the shots on Saturday.

Like many people in their Haltom City neighborhood, they thought the noises were fireworks. She and her father went outside and saw dirt flying up in a neighbor’s yard, and they realized the sound was gunshots.

The two ran inside as the shots continued. Those first bursts of gunfire they heard, she said, were the shots that killed Collin Davis. According to police, Edward Freyman shot and killed Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, at about 6:45 p.m. at Tsai’s home in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North. Freyman also shot and wounded three police officers and a woman who lives across the street before killing himself, authorities said.

Neighbors said Freyman, 28, appeared to have been living at Tsai’s house. Police have said the shooter and victims knew each other but did not disclose details of their relationship.

Earlier that day at about 11:45 a.m., Ketran said, Freyman came to her family’s door and spoke to them for the first time. He asked if he could borrow a crowbar to move a boulder, she said, and she gave him a large pole.

At about noon, Freyman went to Krystyn Rodriguez’s house, next door to Tsai’s home, and told Rodriguez her gate was open, and shook her hand, Rodriguez told KXAS-TV.

Minutes before the shooting, Ketran and her dad saw Davis pull up on his motorcycle in front of Tsai’s house. Ketran did not know Tsai or Davis personally, but saw Freyman at the house frequently enough that she believes he lived there. She did not know how Davis, Tsai and Freyman knew one another.

Tsai and Davis were “great friends,” Tsai’s sister told the Dallas Morning News.

When Ketran and her dad saw Davis on his motorcycle just before the shooting, he drove slowly down the street and pulled in front of the house. Police said he was killed in the driveway, and Tsai was killed inside the house.

When she realized the bangs were gunshots, Ketran called 911. She learned later that her neighbor across the street had already called the police after she was hit by a bullet. The woman, Ketran said, was in her living room when the bullets went through her house and she was hit in the leg. She was still in the hospital Tuesday.

The police arrived quickly, Ketran said, and ran through the yard with their guns drawn.

Ketran’s niece had been at Krystyn Rodriguez’s house, and Rodriguez ran outside when Davis was shot, Ketran said. Rodriguez went to check if Davis was OK, but the police told her to get back.

Rodriguez, Ketran and her niece and father hid inside the Ketrans’ house as the shooting continued, she said.

The group watched as the cops were shot at, and three of them were hit by bullets. One of them was pulled into an SUV and another ran into the Ketrans’ yard after being hurt. Some officers returned fire, police said, and Freyman ran out of the back of the house.

Ketran said she has had some negative experiences with law enforcement, but gained a new respect for them after Saturday.

“I have so much respect for the police and what they did that day,” she said. “I know it was scary, but they protected everybody and saved lives.”

Ketran’s parents have lived on the street for 20 years, and while Haltom City has some “bad” areas, Ketran said, the neighborhood has always felt safe.

“But as far as this guy having an AR-15 two doors down, it can happen anywhere,” she said.

Police have said Freyman had a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, both of which were found near his body after he shot himself about half a mile away from the original shooting scene.

According to Army public affairs, Freyman was enlisted as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from October 2014 to October 2019 and attained the noncommissioned rank of sergeant. Freyman joined the Texas Army National Guard in October 2019 after he left the Army. He served as a sergeant infantryman until March 2021.

The Texas Military Department said Freyman was honorably discharged from the National Guard after completing his term. He does not appear to have a criminal record in Tarrant County, according to court records.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Haltom City Police Department said two of the injured officers, Officer Jose Avila and Corporal Zach Tabler, remain hospitalized but are in good spirits. Officer Tim Barton was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home.

Authorities have not commented on a motive for the shooting. The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per policy while the incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers,” Haltom City police said in a news release Tuesday. “We will not release information or respond to additional inquiries until the investigation is complete. This will protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the most accurate information.”

The shooting shook up the neighborhood, Ketran said. Afterward, another neighbor hung blue ribbons up to show support for the police.

“I feel so bad for the kids,” Ketran said Tuesday. “We didn’t even shoot off fireworks yesterday because it was so traumatizing.”