Neighbors hear screams and detain registered sex offender exposing himself, CA cops say

A woman’s screams alerted neighbors, leading to the arrest of a registered sex offender accused of exposing himself, California sheriff’s officials reported.

The Victorville woman spotted a man touching himself on her property at 2:21 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A neighbor who heard her screams notified 911 while other neighbors detained the man until deputies arrived to arrest him, sheriff’s officials said.

D’Audre Sumbry, 28, of Los Angeles faces charges of indecent exposure, failing to register as a sex offender and violating parole, deputies said.

Sumbry has prior convictions for exposing himself and is on parole, deputies said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Deputy Christopher Padilla at 760-552-6800 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-782-7463.

Victorville is about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

