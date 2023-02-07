UPDATE: Neighbors heard screams, gunshots overnight in Port Carbon

Feb. 7—PORT CARBON — Steve Pavlick said his wife, Shirley, woke him early Tuesday when she heard screaming outside in the dark. Minutes later, he heard three or four shots.

"She looked at her watch and it was 1:48 a.m.," he said.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, he heard sirens.

Police are investigating the incident, in which a man burglarizing an unoccupied house was shot by the property owner, state police at Schuylkill Haven reported.

A number of law enforcement personnel were on scene at 222 Second St. on Tuesday morning before leaving about 10:30 a.m. Yellow crime scene tape was hanging in the area.

Sgt. Nathan Trate, crime scene supervisor with the state police in Reading, said at the scene at 10:15 a.m. that he had no more details about the incident.

Trooper David Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, said later in the day that no additional information would be released Tuesday.

Police say the incident took place at 1:52 a.m. The man who was shot was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, near Allentown, police said.

Pavlick and other neighbors say they were surprised to hear the shooting.

Pavlick said no one has lived at the property for years, although he wasn't sure how many.

Kathryn Herb, who lives with her husband, Jim, and their sons confirmed the approximate time of the shooting.

"I heard the first shot," she said.

Shortly thereafter, they heard three or four more shots.

Herb called the Schuylkill County Communications Center.

"The cops were pretty quick," she said.

The Herbs looked outside the window and saw someone sitting against the building. They also heard cries for help.

They didn't go back to sleep after the shooting because they were too anxious, she said.

Contact the writer: amarchiano@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6023