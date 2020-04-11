Make The Neighbors Jealous In This Loaded C8 Corvette

This decked-out C8 Corvette Z51 will make you the envy of your neighborhood!

The mid-engine C8 Corvette was already on pace to be an instant collector car, but the unexpected global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic will most likely result in an ultra-low production run for the 2020 model year. If you missed your chance of ordering a one of these all-new, ground-breaking Corvettes, Grand Rapids Classics has just what you need: a fully loaded 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Z51.

And yes, these beautiful pictures were taken of the actual C8 up for sale!

Purchased new through Buff Whelan Chevrolet of Sterling Heights, Michigan, this Corvette has just 350 miles on the odometer, which means it hasn't even hit its 500-mile engine break-in period yet. And other than the darkly tinted windows (including the windshield and engine cover), this C8 is 100 percent bone stock. Since there's nothing better than a little red Corvette, this C8 is painted in Torch Red with black wheels and lots of carbon fiber trim.

What really makes this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray special is how well-equipped it is. Starting with the C8's fully loaded 3LT trim level, this Corvette also adds the optional Z51 Performance Package that adds performance suspension, performance brakes, performance rear end gears and an electronic limited-slip differential. The 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 is mounted behind the front seats, and it is bolted to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With the Z51 Performance Package, the Corvette is able to accelerate from 0-60 mph time of under three seconds, which is the highest performance you can get from a C8 at this time.

Grand Rapids Classics hasn't revealed how much it is asking for this C8 Corvette 3LT Z51 yet, but the window sticker shows a retail price of $90,400. You can bet the asking price for this high-demand Corvette could top the asking price, but click HERE for more information on this gorgeous Corvette or to make an offer.