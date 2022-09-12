Neighbors jump in to stop man from dragging woman out of apartment, Washington cops say

Neighbors stepped in to stop a man dragging a woman from an apartment, authorities in Washington said.

Deputies responded to the apartment around 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 in Orchards, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is accused the assaulting the woman before dragging her out of an apartment as he “professed his love” to her, deputies said.

He also made “threats related to forcible sex and death threats” before fleeing the scene, according to the news release.

When deputies responded to the area, the man messaged the woman death threats but they could not find him, authorities said.

The man then messaged the woman more threats the next day, deputies said. He was arrested in Vancouver and faces multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, residential burglary and assault.

Orchards is about 10 miles northeast of Vancouver.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

