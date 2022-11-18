Neighbors' landscaping dispute leads to a daylong standoff in Cornish

Nov. 17—York County deputies became involved Thursday morning in a standoff with a Cornish man after he allegedly broke his neighbor's windows with a tractor and used a knife to flatten his tires.

Authorities were still on the scene at 68 Spur Road late Thursday night. Sheriff William L. King Jr said in a release, attempts to speak with 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski continue to be fruitless. Negotiators are attempting to end the standoff peacefully.

Earlier in the day, King said there is no danger to the public. Efforts by crisis negotiators, law enforcement and a behavioral health worker to initiate conversations with Kalinoski have been unsuccessful, King said.

Kalinoski locked himself in his home, King said, adding that Kalinoski is not armed and it is not a hostage situation.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at 6:45 a.m. for a neighborhood disturbance. King said it appears Kalinoski and his neighbor had a fight last weekend about landscaping, which may have prompted Thursday's incident.

Deputies were granted an arrest warrant for Kalinoski and a search warrant for his home. He will be charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, King said.

At 3 p.m., King said efforts to communicate with Kalinoski were ongoing.

Spur Road is closed from Joe Berry Road to Route 5 while deputies deal with the situation. King asked drivers to find alternate routes around the area.