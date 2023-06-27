Neighbors: At least 5 shots fired from corner of 7th and Heath streets

Lafayette police search for evidence at the corner of Seventh and Heath streets from where a gunman fired several shots on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

LAFAYETTTE, Ind. — Bullets flew from the corner of Seventh and Heath streets about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday — the second time in a week, neighbors said.

The shooter and his companions pulled up to the intersection, got out of the car and fired at least five shots, striking a car and house on the east side of Seventh Street, according to several neighbors who heard the shots.

No one appeared to have been hit by the shots, police said, but neighbors were shocked by the shots fired and that it happened in broad daylight.

At the time the shots were fired, there was a police officer a few houses south of the shooting taking a report of a stolen package, one neighbor said.

Last week's shooting hit a van parked on the west side of Seventh Street, neighbors said. That van was parked in the same place Tuesday, but this time, it had three children inside the van, a neighbor said. The van, the mother and her children left the scene by the time reporters arrived.

"I was watching all of this out the window," one neighbor said.

He and a woman gave descriptions of the three people who might be involved, but police have yet to release information and confirm the descriptions.

"It's scary," one woman said. "They need more patrols down here. They know it's a bad area. They need to amp it up a bit.

"I can't replace my kid, and he doesn't deserve to be a captive," she added.

A Lafayette police crime scene technician places placards to mark possible evidence to the shooting Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Seventh and Heath streets.

Lafayette police said it is an active investigation and do not yet have factual circumstances to release.

This story will be updated after police publish the details of the shooting.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Neighbors: At least 5 shots fired from corner of 7th and Heath streets