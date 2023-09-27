Neighbors left concerned after alleged intruder shot in Midwest City home
Neighbors left concerned after alleged intruder shot in Midwest City home
Neighbors left concerned after alleged intruder shot in Midwest City home
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
On Monday, relatively new hacking group Ransomed.vc made the lofty claim that it had successfully compromised "all" of the company's systems, as reported by Cybersecurity Connect. Now a second threat actor has leaked the data believed to be in Ransomed.vc's possession, claiming the former are "scammers" trying to "chase influence."
"This isn't a slam dunk" for Democrats, Dingell says of blue-collar support.
Eugenia Cooney has been a fixture on YouTube for over a decade. But for the last few years, fans have been growing increasingly concerned.
The five-year deal makes the at-home exercise brand the exclusive digital fitness content provider for Lululemon.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
An Airbnb cleaning specialist shared her recipe for all-natural dusting spray — and people are saying it keeps dust away for up to 2 weeks.
Over 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
This week, Valdez's 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic releases a special remastered Blu-ray edition on the prestigious Criterion Collection.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce at its upcoming fall hardware event on October 4, with details on what to expect from the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2.
Buy this if you want to make your bed extra cozy.
Compression packing cubes and a supportive pillow are among my favorite travel companions.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.