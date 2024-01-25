Neighbors lose effort to save tree buffer next to new Tallahassee police headquarters

The trees fought the law — and the law won.

After a week-long effort by local residents to save them, the city tore down 20 oak trees next to what will be the site of the new Tallahassee Police Department headquarters.

Tree cutters chopped down the towering oaks Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after city staffers concluded the reconstruction of the old Northwood Centre required their removal.

"In this case, it is not possible to retain the trees and also preserve an adequate amount of land for new residential dwellings in the northern parcel," City Manager Reese Goad said in an email to the mayor and city commissioners.

The city of Tallahassee removed 20 oak trees from the Parkside and Park Terrace neighborhood, despite pleas from residents of the area.

A few Parkside and Park Terrace neighborhood residents, joined by Leon County Commissioner David O'Keefe and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, watched as the trees — which had long been a buffer between nearby houses and the old mall — were uprooted before their eyes.

The trees were scheduled to be cut down to make room for a new stormwater pond that the city is required to build. But public outcry briefly paused the removal and led to a reconsideration of options.

Engineers reported back that keeping the trees would require shifting the facility's location 32 feet up the hill. That was to leave room for a wall around the pond and still be outside the trees' critical protection zone, according to the assessment report that was provided to city staff.

Contractors would lose as much as half an acre of land, leaving them with a 0.75 acre parcel, according to the assessment. "With this small of an area, the potential development of housing appropriate for the area would be negated," the report said.

Goad told the mayor and commissioners that contractors are continuing with the original plan and the stormwater pond construction is expected to last around five months. Additional work on the headquarters' foundation is to begin in February and is expected to be finished by June.

"This work is quite extensive," Goad wrote in an email. The entire project "is currently estimated to be completed by the end of 2025."

