Neighbors to meet with Charlotte’s housing authority after shootings at its properties

Neighbors at a University City housing complex are meeting with Charlotte’s housing authority Wednesday to address their safety concerns.

The problem: bullet holes from shots being fired at Inlivian complexes across Charlotte, some within hours of each other.

Residents want their worries addressed, and the first step to making that happen comes at 6 p.m. Wednesday when that meeting begins.

PREVIOUS: ‘Frightful’: Charlotte residents demand change after shootings at public housing complexes

The latest shooting happened at the Robinsdale Apartments in University City, when neighbors say someone shot into their apartments and cars. Since March, officers have been called to or near the complex 77 times.

Across town, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has responded at least 55 times to the Wallace Woods apartments in southeast Charlotte. It’s where police say someone shot a 4-year-old boy last week after he got home from the grocery store with his mom.

Right now, police are still looking for a grey Toyota Camry seen leaving the area, as well as the suspect in the case.

Inlivian says it’s implemented a “see something, say something” program where residents can call an anonymous hotline 24/7.

>> Channel 9 will attend Inlivian’s meeting with residents and will share any new information at 11 p.m. on WSOC Tonight.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD asking for help finding person of interest in deadly shooting at north Charlotte gas station)