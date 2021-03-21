Neighbors mourn boy, show support for mom

Mar. 21—Neighbors of a 7-year-old boy were still in shock on Saturday morning as they remembered a quiet child with special needs who liked to ride his bicycle around Lewis Ritchie Apartments.

His mother's live-in boyfriend is accused of murdering him early Thursday.

The neighbors were still trying to come to terms with how two devastating crimes in the 400 block of their public housing complex could have occurred, seemingly without warning.

Felicia Brown, a 24-year-old mother of three, was severely wounded when Rashad "Rico" Thompson attacked her with a knife around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to police. Brown managed to run to her next door neighbor's house and ask for help in getting two of her children out of her apartment.

The neighbor, 49-year-old Rose Scalf, was able to rescue Brown's 2-year-old daughter from Brown's home.

Thompson is accused of beating Brown's little boy, Tre'Shaun, with a hammer. Beckley Police Department officers arrested Thompson on charges that include first-degree murder immediately after responding to a 911 call early Thursday.

Tre'Shaun, whose special needs meant that he wore a "gait belt," said Scalf, loved to ride his bicycle with Scalf's grandson, who lives with her, and with other neighborhood kids.

"He wasn't able to talk," Scalf said.

Another neighbor, 41-year-old Carrie Kennedy, said Tre'Shaun was "severely special needs."

"He couldn't even speak," she explained. "He was helpless."

Kiara McDaniel, 17, said she did not know Tre'Shaun but that she would often see him as he rode his bike around the complex. He lived two blocks down from her building.

"He'd wave a lot," she said. "He was a nice kid.

"I didn't know him personally, but it is heartbreaking, what happened to him."

Scalf said that while most of the younger children at Lewis Ritchie attend Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School, Tre'Shaun attended a school for special needs students in the district.

"We didn't have a lot of interaction with him," Kennedy said. "Now, (Brown's) other two kids, we did, but not him."

They described Brown as an excellent mother.

"She's a good mama," said Scalf. "She's a real good mama."

Scalf and Kennedy on Saturday said that the crimes on Thursday shocked them.

While Mayor Rob Rappold reported Saturday that Thompson was not an authorized resident of Lewis Ritchie, which is managed by Beckley Housing Authority, Scalf and Kennedy said that Thompson lived with Brown. They described him as a U.S. military veteran who waved to his neighbors but did not get into deep conversations with them.

Thompson's late sister's two children and Thompson's own children sometimes stayed in Brown's apartment with the couple, according to the neighbors.

Kennedy said her 21-year-old son was not close to Thompson but that the two men often shot hoops at a complex basketball court.

"They weren't close or anything, but they played ball," she said. "He was shocked, too.

"(Thompson) was really quiet, polite."

Scalf said Thompson worked every day at Hobby Lobby, a nearby store.

"He'd get out of his car, come home from work. He'd always wave, say 'Hey,' everything like that," she reported.

He had had a bout with severe depression "this past summer," said Scalf.

The two women reported that he had a gun at that time, prompting Brown to take the children and leave for a few days. The gun had once discharged while Thompson was outside, said Scalf, but nobody had been injured.

"He shot off the gun out back," said Scalf. "Felicia had told me, before it went off, he was walking around the apartment saying, 'I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to kill myself,' and when he walked out the door, she got her babies, and she took off."

Kennedy said that the couple seemed mainly happy, though.

Brown often posted on Facebook that Thompson had surprised her with a new outfit.

"You never heard them fight," she added. "It was never anything you ever thought was going to escalate like this."

Scalf was asleep around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when she heard a pounding at her door. It woke Scalf and her grandson. Both Scalf and the elementary-age boy walked to the front door.

Brown was on Scalf's doorstep, bleeding profusely from her face, her ear and her abdomen. Thompson had repeatedly stabbed her, police reported.

"I do believe he was trying to kill Felicia," said Scalf. "I really do."

Scalf brought Brown into her home. She begged Scalf to get two of her children — Tre'Shaun and a 2-year-old girl.

"When I went over to get the little girl, I seen a blanket there (on a sofa), but I didn't see him (Tre'Shaun)," recalled Scalf. "The little girl, she was maybe sitting where I couldn't see the vision of his head or anything.

"I got her. I reached out to her. She reached out to me. She wasn't crying. She never cried the whole time, not even the next morning.

"When I reached out to get her, I was watching both of our backs, because when I walked to the door to get her, (Thompson) was walking towards the kitchen.

"When I was backing out with her, he was walking in the kitchen.

"I was just watching him, and I think that's what kept me from being able to see the little boy."

Scalf dropped the baby with Brown and walked next door to get Tre'Shaun.

"When I went back over to get the little boy, I seen Rico like this," she said, miming hitting motions. "It still didn't register in my mind what he was doing.

"It sounded like a belt or something hitting the couch. It didn't register until we walked back over and seen him."

Kennedy walked into the house with Scalf after Scalf had rescued the baby.

"Felicia kept saying, 'Get my son, get my son,'" Kennedy said. "I was scared.

"I walked over there. Rico was sitting in the middle of the living room in a fold-out chair, and I just tried to act normal.

"I was like, 'Hey, Felicia wants me to get her son,' and he went, 'He's dead.'"

Kennedy then saw blood on the ceilings and walls and the little boy's lifeless body on a sofa.

They said that Brown was conscious on Saturday and that she knew of her little boy's passing.

"I love her," said Kennedy, adding that neighbors are concerned for her.

A balloon bouquet had been tied to Brown's front porch. A friend, Ashley Cook, started a fundraiser for Brown and had raised more than $28,000 on Saturday. The money is to help Brown pay funeral expenses and to build a life from the devastation.

BPD Lt. Dave Allard said Friday that drugs are not suspected as a motive for Thompson's alleged attack on Brown and murder of Tre'Shaun. He said police were unsure of the motive on Friday.

During his arrest, Thompson had allegedly told police that he "lost it."

----The crimes have shaken the community.

Scalf added that she will never forget the traumatized face of the BPD officer who walked out of Brown's apartment Thursday morning.

Her grandson, a student at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School, had liked to ride bikes with Tre-Shaun. He had been with Brown inside Scalf's apartment Thursday.

As the adults stood on Scalf's doorstep Saturday, Scalf's grandson came outside and hugged his grandmother.

He stood quietly, with tears streaming down his face.

Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary Principal Alicia Lett said extra counselors were available at the school on Thursday and Friday to speak to students who live at Lewis Ritchie.

The school plans to provide extra counseling this coming week, and Lett is speaking to community partners to set up counseling for the adult residents.

"The adults need to talk to someone," said Lett. "We'll have someone for them, too."

Lett and two teachers went to the complex to talk to students and their families and to bring food to some of the students, Scalf and Kennedy reported.

"We love those kids, and we needed to lay eyes on them and let them know we were there for them," Lett said on Saturday. "We talk about childhood trauma and what some of these kids will see, you can't fathom the impact it's going to have on them, and it lasts forever.

"So imagine being 8 years old and seeing it. How do you ever get past that?"

Lett said she hopes the community will pull together to support the victims and the neighbors at Lewis Ritchie.

Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price pledged additional resources to students, if needed.

Mayor Rob Rappold issued a statement Saturday.

"A 7-year-old child is naturally happy, trusting and full of life," said Rappold. "It breaks my heart."

He added that Beckley Housing Authority has identified several factors that contribute to safety breaches at Lewis Ritchie, which the city is currently seeking to change.

"We are determined to continue installation of sophisticated cameras, work with law enforcement (which) has been extremely responsive and helpful and work on even some stronger safety and security measures.

"The law-abiding, good citizens living in BHA units deserve immediate attention to these ongoing problems," he said.

Rappold said the court system could help by upholding eviction of tenants due to property damage and drug and other criminal activity.

Lisa Tyler, a local evangelist and domestic violence survivor and advocate, encouraged victims like Brown to seek counseling and to be sure that they do not blame themselves.

"Any woman that's in (this) situation, especially if it has come to this place, get all of the help you can," advised Tyler. "Get all of the counseling you can get.

"Do not blame yourself. A batterer will tell you, over and over, 'You're the one that made me do this.'

"Almost every batterer will say that.

"Nobody deserves what happened at Lewis Ritchie the other night," said Tyler. "Nobody. Love should not hurt."