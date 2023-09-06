Neighbors ‘not surprised’ by officer-involved fatal shooting at local motel

The man who was shot and killed by agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday has been identified as 30-year-old Dontae Warner of McKeesport. The incident happened at the Huntingdon Inn Motel Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors and local businesses were evacuated, part of Route 30 was shut down and a nearby elementary school was put on a modified lockdown.

“I’ve always felt pretty safe around here,” Rudy Fetzko said.

Fetzko lives in an apartment next to the Huntingdon Inn Motel. Despite feeling safe here, he said he wasn’t surprised by what happened at the motel.

“I’d say in the four and a half years I’ve lived here, North Huntingdon PD has been posted up in the back parking lot I’d say at least a dozen times,” Fetzko said, saying it’s been more frequent recently. “I’ve seen them go down to the motel and get someone three or four times over the years.”

He said he heard loud bangs in quick succession on Tuesday.

“I just heard a bunch of loud pops in a row. Probably 20-30 pops,” Fetzko said. “They were probably within 10 seconds.”

Sources tell Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle the attorney general’s office set up an undercover heroin purchase. Once that happened, agents from the AG’s office arrived with lights and sirens on. Warner then allegedly used his vehicle to ram into the responding units. Those agents then opened fire.

According to court records, Warner has had a criminal history dating back to at least 2012. Most recently, he faced terroristic threats charges in March.

Fetzko is glad no one else was hurt when shots were fired, especially on busy Route 30.

He’s also thankful for the police who helped neighbors and businesses evacuate.

“The response was great, everybody was very professional,” Fetzko said. “I just wanted to express my gratitude to the North Huntingdon PD.”

The Westmoreland County District Attorney will review all of the evidence in this case and determine whether or not the use of force was justified.

