Neighbors in Perry, Florida survey the damage Hurricane Idalia left behind
Madeline Ottilie spoke with neighbors in Perry, Florida who returned home to survey the damage Hurricane Idalia left behind.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, raking Florida with ferocious winds and potentially deadly floodwaters.
Extreme weather is increasing in frequency and severity. How to talk to kids about high temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and more.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
