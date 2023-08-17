Neighbors of potential Wawa site in State College concerned about increased traffic, noise

Plans for a Wawa in Ferguson Township are still in their infancy stages, but residents who live in the neighborhood near the proposed site already have concerns about traffic, noise and more.

During the township’s board of supervisors meeting Tuesday evening, a handful of residents who live in the Overlook Heights neighborhood spoke during public comment about the plans, which came to light last week when a variance request for a store at 169 W. Aaron Drive appeared on the supervisors’ agenda.

There has not been a land development plan submitted for the Wawa, said Jenna Wargo, director of planning and zoning for the township, adding that it’s unusual to see a variance request before a land development plan application.

Although the board was not discussing or voting on any land development plans for the Wawa on Tuesday, seven residents spoke with concerns about an uptick in traffic, noise and light in their neighborhood if the convenience store and gas station chain moved forward with that location.

Traffic and safety was a main concern of the residents who spoke during the meeting. Janet Dillon lives in the Overlook Heights neighborhood and is among the seven residents who spoke.

“I’m real concerned about traffic. That West Aaron and North Atherton corner is awful already, and to increase traffic there — I really hope a serious traffic study will be conducted as well as the safety study. We’re a neighborhood of walkers and we also have a lot of zero to five year olds in our neighborhood. We’re also a neighborhood without streetlights and sidewalks, adding to the danger of increased traffic,” Dillon said.

The property, which was formerly used as a car dealership, is zoned as general commercial. Megan Orient, another Overlook Heights resident, said that although the use may not change from that standpoint, the number of vehicles entering and leaving the area will drastically change from a car dealership to a gas station. She worried about the impact that would have on not only traffic, but also light and noise pollution in the neighborhood.

The back of the property at 169 W. Aaron Drive in State College also opens up onto Suburban Avenue, a residential street.

Others pointed out that there are already many gas stations in the area — at least five nearby — and questioned if more are needed.

“I know that folks have a great love of Wawa but I don’t know that we do need another gas station. We do need more affordable housing in the area. So I would love to see development go that route instead of bringing additional congestion and traffic to a great neighborhood,” Rachel Dreyer said.

Wargo and supervisors encouraged residents to attend the zoning hearing meeting and voice their concerns there as well.

Supervisor Jeremie Thompson previously served as chair of the Ferguson Township Planning Commission and noted that many people will attend meetings when it’s time for the final vote on something, but this time people were engaged at the beginning. He and the board encouraged residents to attend future meetings regarding the development and to follow the process.

“In the past ... I have seen when Sheetz built on Whitehall (Road), there was plenty of collaboration. That was an example of an applicant that actually did take time and valued a lot of that public input into their facility and would hope the same of any applicant looking to establish business here in the township,” Thompson said.

A variance from the township’s zoning ordinance that “prohibits all structures from being located in the setback” was requested for the West Aaron Drive location, and the board voted to remain neutral. It is common for the board not to take a stance on variance requests.

According to the request, a 110 square foot variance is needed for a gasoline canopy. The current building encroaches in the setback, the request states, and removal of that building will result in reducing the setback encroachment from 1,625 square feet to 110 square feet.

The Ferguson Township zoning hearing board will have a hearing on the variance request at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

A variance request was submitted to Ferguson Township for a 110 square foot variance at 169 W. Aaron Drive, State College for a gasoline canopy. A PennTerra Engineering land development plan shows Wawa at that site.