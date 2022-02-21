'You get numb to it': Neighbors react to alleged fatal stabbing

An Ames man died over the weekend after he was allegedly stabbed by his roommate. Neighbors say the roommates had lived there less than a year.

Robert Lyon, 40, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate, Maccarone D. Declements, 39, at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at the 500 Block Seventh Street. Declements later died from the injuries.

Lyon is booked in the Story County Jail on $1.25 million bond.

Merlyn Nelson, who has lived in a home nearby for 16 years, said the residence is a rental home and the occupants change every year.

"At this point, you get numb to it," Nelson said. "It's everywhere now."

Lyon was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge was elevated to murder after Maccarone died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Police were unavailable to give further details Monday afternoon.

Claudia Kaiser, who lives near the home, said she must have slept through the sirens and later learned of the police presence from a concerned friend. She said she had felt tention in the neighborhood in recent months.

"COVID just heightened everything with people, so there would be a lot of tension," Kaiser said. "But I am shocked."

The recent stabbing comes less than a year after an Ames man was found guilty of first-degree murder after stabbing his roommate in 2019. David Sean Hunter, 57, fatally stabbed Christopher Swalwell, 37, 40 times allegedly over a video game charge.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames man charged with murder after stabbing roommate