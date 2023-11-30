Neighbors react after judge makes ruling on Butler Twp. quadruple homicide suspect’s competency

A man accused of murdering four people in Butler Twp. last year will not stand trial, at least for now.

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge ruled Wednesday that Stephen Marlow “may currently be incompetent” and does not understand the nature and severity of the charges against him.

Marlow is facing 12 counts of aggravated murder and several other charges for the killings of Clyde and Eva “Sally” Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson in August 2022.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to people in the neighborhood where the shootings happened. Wanda Pence said she was in shock last year when her entire neighborhood was circled in crime scene tape.

“It was horrible for the family,” Pence said.

Some neighbors are too shaken up to speak on camera but believe Marlow may be taking advantage of the criminal justice system.