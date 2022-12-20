Neighbors react to news of 6-year-old Arkansas boy found buried under house

A disturbing scene inside a Moro Arkansas community: a 6-year old boy is found dead, buried under the hallway floor of a house.

According to Arkansas State Police, the boy was possibly buried in the home for three months.

“I think they need the same thing done to them,” said Moro resident Ronnie Byrd as neighbors in this small Arkansas community reacted to what they called an unusual crime in this tight-knit neighborhood. “It says about 200 people live in this town, and it was just a shock to us,” said John Neely.

Most residents echoed the same sentiment of sheer shock after hearing the news that the child was buried in the home where his mom and boyfriend still lived.

“I can’t believe it. There are demons all over whether anyone wants to believe it or not,” a nearby neighbor told FOX13 anonymously.

Neighbors shared a photo that allegedly showed the last time the boy was seen walking in the yard.

We’re told the picture was taken back in August to show how high the grass had gotten.

“The little boy was running in the tall grass and the man came around and he got him out of the grass.”

FOX13 also learned that another child was inside the home.

According to police, a 6-year-old girl suffered what was believed to be burns to her scalp. She has since been taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for her injuries.

“Ain’t no sense in doing a kid like that. It’s a kid. They grown people,” said Byrd.

Police arrested the kids’ mom, Ashely Roland, 28, and her boyfriend Nathan Bridges, 33. The couple faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to Arkansas State Police, special agents were assigned to the case and have been in contact with the state medical examiner who will determine the manner and cause of death.

