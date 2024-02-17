Neighbors react after TN National Guard helicopter makes emergency landing

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A quiet afternoon took a turn after a Tennessee National Guard helicopter made an emergency landing in Robertson County.

Neighbors stood by and watched as it took off again after hours of sitting in a field off New Cut Road and Moore Road.

It was intense for a typically quiet community in Greenbrier.

“There is nothing but cows and pastures here, so it was crazy and frightening,” said Briana Cooper, who lives across the street from where the helicopter landed. “The helicopter was coming down so low,” she said. “Its propellers were going around and around. It was scary.”

After Cooper rushed over to make sure the two men on board were okay, her daughter, Autumn, knew who to call.

“I called the military to let them know what happened and let them know their plane was in a ditch,” Autumn said.

Tennessee National Guard called the incident an emergency landing. Two national guardsmen with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion out of Berry Field in Nashville were flight training and the maintenance light came on.

They landed the helicopter in Billy Corbin’s pasture.

“Obviously there are some houses out here and it could have been worse,” Corbin said. “It could have crashed into them, but we didn’t want that to happen.”

This isn’t the first time the same battalion has had an in-flight emergency. A year ago almost to the day, two men died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Alabama.

Neighbors here in Greenbrier are thankful everyone was okay this time.

“I know they put their lives on the line every day and to see this happen and to be so close to home is scary,” Cooper said.

