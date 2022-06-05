Neighbors react to weekend of violence in multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Violence erupted in three Pittsburgh neighborhoods Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Shootings took place in Homestead, Homewood and the South Side. Neighbors in Homestead told Channel 11 that bullets were flying.

“Hit right there, hitting the tire. I don’t know where it went in at, I can’t find it. And in the house, right by the door,” said Frank Sheehy.

Sheehy heard the gunfire outside of his house on West 12th Avenue.

“After the first bunch, I knew they were having a party here I thought maybe firecrackers,” he said. “But within a second I thought that’s a gun. So we hit the floor, we’re watching TV right in the living room.”

According to neighbors, the shooting in Homestead was a drive-by shooting towards a graduation party.

Allegheny County police said two men were hit by gunfire multiple times. One of the victims is in critical condition.

“It’s like you’re in a war zone basically,” Sheehy said.

It was a chaotic scene on the South Side Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of East Carson Street and South 15th Street.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers heard several rounds fired and saw people running after an apparent exchange of gunfire between individuals who were on foot. Two men were shot, and police said they were critically injured.

Parts of the sidewalk were still covered in blood, hours later.

Police detained one man, and took witnesses in for questioning.

“It’s just getting out of hand,” said April Preap, who lives in the North Hills. “They don’t have control down here whatsoever. There’s a lot of underage kids it looks like.”

And in Homewood, two people were hit in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night on Bennett Street, outside of the Victory Banquet Hall.

Police said someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots at people going into the building. A man was shot in the neck, and a woman was shot in the foot. Both victims are in stable condition.

If you have any information about these shootings, police are asking you to reach out to them.

